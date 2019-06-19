A 28-year-old woman, Toriola Suliat on Wednesday told her husband, Toriola Lateef, that she would only consent to his request for the dissolution of their marriage if he returns her virginity and good health, as she was two years ago before the union.
Suliat stated her conditions before an Iseyin Grade C Customary Court, where the husband had gone seeking for the dissolution of the marriage over “frequent public embarrassment.”...
