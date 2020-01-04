Metro Nigerian woman sent home from work in US for wearing hijab (Photo) – Laila’s Blog

#1
Nigerian woman Folake Adebola, working in the US, was recently sent home from work by her manager,for putting on hijab, a dress worn by Muslim women. The Nigerian Adebola, better known as Stefanae Coleman, walked into her workplaceo Chicken Express, in the Texas, wearing her hijab when the company's manager asked her to remove it for...

pic2.JPG

Read more via Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2FvBKkJ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top