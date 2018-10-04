A Five-month survey on banks in Nigeria has revealed customers’ dissatisfaction with some of the digital services rendered by them.
Conducted by Agusto&Co and unveiled to journalists in Lagos yesterday, the study indicated that platforms like mobile apps, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), Internet banking, among others must be upgraded and enhanced security-wise....
