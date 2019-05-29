The U. S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, has called on Nigerians to live in peace and unity irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliation. He said unlike before, there is religious tolerance in the country.
The Ambassador stated this on Tuesday evening in Abuja at the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2I9EK6T
Get more World News
The Ambassador stated this on Tuesday evening in Abuja at the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2I9EK6T
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]