Metro Nigerians Drag Buhari’s Aide For ‘Insulting’ Falana – Information Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior special assistant on media and publicity has drawn the rage of some Nigerians, after describing popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana(SAN) as ‘unsuccessful’. The presidential spokesperson was reacting to claims by the renowned lawyer that the president has perfected plans to seek…

Garba Shehu.jpg

Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/34X6t4t

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[112]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top