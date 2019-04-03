A Federal high court sitting in Abuja has today,2nd April, nullified the candidacy of, Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship candidate during the 2018 governorship election in Osun state over the allegations that he did not possess secondary school certificate (SSCE).
Consequently, this has sparked reactions from …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Ue58p5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Consequently, this has sparked reactions from …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Ue58p5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[22]