OntroPlus Nigeria

Metro Nigerians express outrage as FG announces on Twitter that all bank account owners are to undergo compulsory registration exercise different from BVN

#1
www.lindaikejisblog.com

Nigerians express outrage as FG announces on Twitter that all bank account owners are to undergo compulsory registration exercise different from BVN

The Federal Government of Nigeria took to Twitter to inform citizens that all account holders in financial Institutions are to undergo another compulsory registration exercise different from
www.lindaikejisblog.com www.lindaikejisblog.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[46]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Jooble

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top