Nigerians express outrage as FG announces on Twitter that all bank account owners are to undergo compulsory registration exercise different from BVN
The Federal Government of Nigeria took to Twitter to inform citizens that all account holders in financial Institutions are to undergo another compulsory registration exercise different from
www.lindaikejisblog.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!