Nigerians Lament as LCC Increases Toll Tarrif By 85%

    A hike in bus fares along the Lekki-Epe expressway by the Lekki Concession Company as spark conversation on social media.

    While commercial buses are expected to pay N150 from N80; motorcycles are to pay N100 from N50 while saloon cars and tricycles are charged N200 from N120. Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) would pay N250 from 150 while N400 from 250 and N1000 are for light trucks and heavy trucks and buses with two or more axles respectively.

    The flier being circulated over the social media did not stat the reason for increment which is expecte to commence November 8, 2017.

    “It’s a shame that this is happening in our state #LekkiToll:, a social media user said.

    AyoDeji Adefila‏, @dee_fila on Twitter said: “WE ARE DONE STAYING SILENT ON UNNECESSARY EXTORTION. NO TO #lekkitoll INCREASE #TrafficChief

    tollgate.jpg

    “The so called alternative road has been neglected! Filled with crater looking holes. People we have to say NO TO #lekkitoll increase!”

    Nigerian Bulletin recall that in 2011 the Lekki concession company increased the toll fares to its present rates.

    Meanwhile, the alternative road that runs from Oba Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Road, after Mobil petrol station, to Market Road and back on the expressway to enable drivers by-pass the first toll plaza at Admiralty Circle is presently in shamble.
     

    Nov 3, 2017
