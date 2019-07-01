Some Twitter users came down hard on Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), for supporting gay rights. In a tweet on Saturday, Mohammed called for equal rights to be extended to gay, lesbians and bisexuals. Let’s #Standup4HumanRights to #LeaveNoOneBehind & ensure a life of dignity for …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2KQWckD
"
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Nigerians on Twitter hit Amina Mohammed for defending gay rights - TheCable
Some Twitter users came down hard on Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), for supporting gay rights. In a tweet on Saturday, Mohammed called for equal rights
www.thecable.ng
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2KQWckD
"
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]