So, that’s why they should continue killing to surpass that number under Buhari? I see why the attacks have continued. So what is the target? Let’s know so that we can keep counting as the number rises to know when it will all end



— Mnena Rachel Kogi (@mnena_kogi)

​ So, that’s why they should continue killing to surpass that number under Buhari? I see why the attacks have continued. So what is the target? Let’s know so that we can keep counting as the number rises to know when it will all end— Mnena Rachel Kogi (@mnena_kogi) January 11, 2018



Being a good journalist does not translate into being a good manager of public relations. Reminding people that many died under Jonathan is painful and an admission that this govt was aware of the problem. Not being able to end the cheapening of lives is admission of failure.



— Saja Mayowa Peters (@MayowaPeters4)

​ Being a good journalist does not translate into being a good manager of public relations. Reminding people that many died under Jonathan is painful and an admission that this govt was aware of the problem. Not being able to end the cheapening of lives is admission of failure.— Saja Mayowa Peters (@MayowaPeters4) January 11, 2018



If this comment credited to Mr. Femi Adeshina is true, I consider it highly irresponsible to be comparing statistics of people killed under two regimes. Is that the way to curb the killing menace?



— DAYO AKINOLA, FRM (@akinolaij)

​ If this comment credited to Mr. Femi Adeshina is true, I consider it highly irresponsible to be comparing statistics of people killed under two regimes. Is that the way to curb the killing menace?— DAYO AKINOLA, FRM (@akinolaij) January 11, 2018



Jonathan has been out of power for close to 3 years now. Enough of this blame game.



— Elizabeth Olus (@lizzyolus1)

​ Jonathan has been out of power for close to 3 years now. Enough of this blame game.— Elizabeth Olus (@lizzyolus1) January 11, 2018



Shallow and Hollow, Empty and Void, Clueless and Tactless, Incohesive and Incoherent .. Just a Few words to describe This Govnmnt.



— Dannyattah (@Dannyattah)

​ Shallow and Hollow, Empty and Void, Clueless and Tactless, Incohesive and Incoherent .. Just a Few words to describe This Govnmnt.— Dannyattah (@Dannyattah) January 11, 2018



This govt should just leave Jonathan alone…. Wetin sef.. Buhari has failed me and lots of Nigerians



— tolulope olukoya (@honeysdad)

​ This govt should just leave Jonathan alone…. Wetin sef.. Buhari has failed me and lots of Nigerians— tolulope olukoya (@honeysdad) January 11, 2018