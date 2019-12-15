Nigerians are reacting to an article posted by the Nation newspaper today Sunday December 15th which tackled President Buhari on the various political appointments. The article written by one of the newpapers columnist, Femi Orebe, queried why most of the appointments were being handed to Nigerians from a particular
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ElU52Z
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ElU52Z
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]