The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, on Monday took a bill to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in London on a private visit, for signing.
The bill amended the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NiqM6O
Get More Nigeria Political News
The bill amended the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NiqM6O
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]