Nigerians React As Army Says Videos Of Lekki Shooting Are Photoshopped, Fake


Nigerians React As Army Says Videos Of Lekki Shooting Are Photoshopped, Fake

Nigerians have reacted to the video of Nigeria’s defence spokesman, John Eneche, saying that the videos of the Lekki Tollgate shooting were photoshopped. In the video, he said it was analysed and the analyst concluded that they were all doctored. His statement has generated reactions from...
www.informationnigeria.com
 
