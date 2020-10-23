Metro Nigerians React As Festus Keyamo Shades Youths Over #EndSARS Protests – Information Nigeria


Nigerians React As Festus Keyamo Shades Youths Over #EndSARS Protests

Nigerians have expressed their distaste for the tweet posted by Festus Keyamo over the #EndSARS protests that has led to lives and property being destroyed by hoodlums. The Minister of State, Labour & Employment took to his Twitter page on Friday morning to post a tweet that reads thus: “This...
