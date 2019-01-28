Human right activist, Femi Falana(SAN) is the latest to weigh in on the crisis rocking the judiciary system as a result of the suspended former chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.
The legal luminary who was speaking as a guest at the popular Channels television programme ‘ Politics …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2HCYuTx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The legal luminary who was speaking as a guest at the popular Channels television programme ‘ Politics …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2HCYuTx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]