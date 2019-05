The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha on Tuesday unveiled a statue of President Muhammadu Buhari in the state. DAILY POST recalls that Buhari was on Tuesday expected in Imo to commission, among other projects, a statue of him, constructed by the Imo state government. But, the …Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2YKMqUa Get More Nigeria Political News