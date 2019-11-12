Metro Nigerians react to reports of ban on Tricycles ‘Keke’ in Abuja – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Angry Nigerians have condemned the reported ban of Tricycles ‘Keke’ in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Earlier today (Nov.12), residents were thrown into confusion as they trekked long distances to get to their workplaces due to the sudden ban on commercial Tricycle operators.....

twitter.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2CF9Lxf

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top