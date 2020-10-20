Kayode Israel
Nigerians react to the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Lagos
Nigerians on social media are reacting to the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Lagos state by the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu while imposing the curfew, stated that it will take effect from 4pm on Tuesday (today). He said, “I have watched with shock...
www.informationnigeria.com