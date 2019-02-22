Business Nigerians spent N3.15trn on airtime in 2018 – Newtelegraph

#1
Telecommunications subscribers across the four mobile networks in Nigeria spent an estimated N3.15 trillion on airtime last year, New Telegraph has learnt.

This amount covered what was spent on voice, text message and data services from the mobile network operators (MNOs). The money spent by the …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2IuW367

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[27]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top