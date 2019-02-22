Telecommunications subscribers across the four mobile networks in Nigeria spent an estimated N3.15 trillion on airtime last year, New Telegraph has learnt.
This amount covered what was spent on voice, text message and data services from the mobile network operators (MNOs). The money spent by the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2IuW367
Get more: Nigeria Business News
This amount covered what was spent on voice, text message and data services from the mobile network operators (MNOs). The money spent by the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2IuW367
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[27]