A protest tagged "Church Too Movement" is currently ongoing at COZA church. The protest starts by 9am in Abuja. This is coming following the rape allegation leveled against popular COZA Pastor Bidoun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo, Timi Dakolo’s Wife. The #IStandWithBusolaDakolo sparked outrage & a call for #stepdownpastor.

9735962_img20190630wa0011_jpegc3b83f0f584d22546cbb2a4743d419f7.jpeg

9735963_img20190630wa0014_jpeg02e706df3894827580fc7c2553de0208.jpeg

