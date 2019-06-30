A protest tagged "Church Too Movement" is currently ongoing at COZA church. The protest starts by 9am in Abuja. This is coming following the rape allegation leveled against popular COZA Pastor Bidoun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo, Timi Dakolo’s Wife. The #IStandWithBusolaDakolo sparked outrage & a call for #stepdownpastor.
