The outgoing governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari has said that the increase rate of the unproductive population in the country constitutes a time bomb and must be addressed.
Yari who is the out-going Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, made this known …
Read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HzMgsW
Get More Nigeria Political News
Yari who is the out-going Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, made this known …
Read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HzMgsW
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]