the United States has increased the cost of visa application for Nigerians.
The US Consulate announced this in a statement issued on Thursday, explaining that it was “reciprocating” the extra visa fee the Nigerian government charges American citizens.
The consulate explained that the extra cost will be applicable to only those whose visa requests were granted.
read more
The US Consulate announced this in a statement issued on Thursday, explaining that it was “reciprocating” the extra visa fee the Nigerian government charges American citizens.
The consulate explained that the extra cost will be applicable to only those whose visa requests were granted.
read more