Business Nigeria's External Reserves Hit $26.5bn

Discussion in 'Business News' started by RemmyAlex, Jan 11, 2017 at 9:39 AM.

  1. RemmyAlex

    Nigeria’s external reserves hit $26.55bn on January 9, from $26.2bn on January 6 as crude oil price and output increases.

    This is Tuesday's figure from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

    The foreign exchange reserves had hit $26bn on January 3, 2017, up from $25.8bn on December 30, 2017, the CBN statistics revealed.

    The reserves ended last year with $25.84bn balance on December 30, 2016.

    The foreign exchange reserves have been rising in recent weeks following the gradual increase in oil price and production output.
     
    RemmyAlex, Jan 11, 2017 at 9:39 AM
  2. Samguine

    Samguine, Jan 11, 2017 at 10:04 AM
  3. RemmyAlex

    Global Crude oil price, silent on the part of Avengers and OPEC Cut deal are working :)

    Buhari will only work when policies and implementation meet these opportunities.
     
    RemmyAlex, Jan 11, 2017 at 10:22 AM
  4. Samguine

    Crude oil is the mainstay of Nigeria's economy. Despite global oil price instability and efforts of militants in the Niger Delta to truncate oil production, our foreign reserve is improving. Isn't that praiseworthy?
     
    Samguine, Jan 11, 2017 at 10:32 AM
