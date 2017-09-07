Nigerian forward Kalu Uche has joined the 15th club in his footballing career, signing for Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League. This will be his second spell in India after he starred for Pune City in 2015. The long list of clubs the 34-year-old Uche has played for include Wislaw Krakow (Poland), Bordeaux (France), Almeria, Espanyol B, Levante (Spain), Kasimpasa (Turkey), Neuchatel Xamax (Switzerland) as well as El Jaish, Al Rayyan (Qatar). The forward or attacking midfielder, who featured at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.