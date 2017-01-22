Submit Post Advertise

Nigeria's Power Generation Drops to 2662MW

    According to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigeria's power generation capacity has dropped from 3,959 megawatts on Jan. 4 to 2,662 megawatts on Jan. 22.

    Low water levels at the hydro power stations and dearth of gas to the power generating companies were blamed for the drop.

    The 2,662.20 megawatts from all the generation companies on Sunday had been transferred to the 11 distribution companies across the country, TCN said.

    According to the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) operational report for Jan. 4, the power sector hit a peak generation of 4,959 megawatts but dropped to 2,662.20 megawatts on Jan. 22.

