www.newtelegraphng.com

NIMR DG: We must get isolation centres ready for likely COVID third wave - New Telegraph

Babatunde Salako, director-general of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), says isolation centres across the country should be prepared for a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections. Salako stated this on Saturday in an interview with NAN, in Lagos. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor...
