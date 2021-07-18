Kayode Israel
NIMR DG: We must get isolation centres ready for likely COVID third wave - New Telegraph
Babatunde Salako, director-general of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), says isolation centres across the country should be prepared for a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections. Salako stated this on Saturday in an interview with NAN, in Lagos. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor...
www.newtelegraphng.com