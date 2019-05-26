Entertainment Nina reacts to report she plans renting a Bentley and claim she bought it – Laila’s Blog

#1
BBNaija star Nina reacts to new report claiming that planned renting a Bentley for one month and fake that it was bought for her birthday just to break the internet.

According to Nina Ivy, the chats claimed to be leaked is fake. She claims that it all …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Mb7Ic6

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top