  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Metro Nine terrorist suspects killed in failed Maiduguri attack –Army – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Nine terrorist suspects killed in failed Maiduguri attack –Army - New Telegraph

At least, nine suspected terrorists were killed by troops of the Nigerian Army, after a failed bid to infiltrate Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Tuesday. Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig- Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said operatives...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Metro Maiduguri under Boko Haram attack as sporadic explosions rock parts of city – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
197
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro New Telegraph correspondent, Garba, dies – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
250
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro Ortom weeps as herdsmen attack Benue IDP camp, kill seven, injure scores – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
196
Kayode Israel
K
K
Metro Again, herdsmen attack two LGA’s in Benue, kill 5 people – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
236
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro 15 killed, houses razed in Gombe communal clash – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
169
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top