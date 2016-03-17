Nintendo on Thursday rolled out its first smartphone game after years of refusing to stray from a consoles-only policy as it tries to better compete with rivals.Kyoto-based Nintendo had been criticised for its longstanding refusal to license some of its iconic brands for use on mobile applications. Now, free-to-play “Miitomo” allows players to create their own “Mii” avatars, customise their outfit through in-app purchases and interact with characters created by other people or friends.Mii avatars also ask questions to players such as “What did you do on the weekend?” and “What is your favourite food?,” with the answers shared with other characters.The release of the smartphone game “is another step forward” for Nintendo to increase the number of people who play games, a spokesman told AFP.The game was only released In Japan initially but wi be rolled out in 15 other countries including the United States and France in eight languages this month, he said.