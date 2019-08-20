The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy emerging technologies and ensure digital inclusion in tertiary institutions across the country. The …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OZz7yP
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OZz7yP
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[12]