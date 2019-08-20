JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro NITDA, TETFUND move to ensure digital inclusion in institutions – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy emerging technologies and ensure digital inclusion in tertiary institutions across the country. The …

pantami.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2OZz7yP

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[12]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top