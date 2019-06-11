Politics NJC thanks Buhari for accepting Onnoghen’s resignation – Vanguard News

#1
National Judicial Council, NJC, yesterday, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to voluntarily retire from office, despite his indictment by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT.

Justice Walter Onnoghen and President Buhari The legal body, …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2K9fCAC

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top