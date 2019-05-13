Metro NLC commences nationwide protest today – Plus TV Africa

#1
The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has commenced a nationwide protest over the leadership tussle at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) board.

The nationwide protest, which kicked off 9 am on Monday, May 13 at the Labour house in the Nigerian capital, Abuja with members of …



Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2JIwe14

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top