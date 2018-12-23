The Nigeria Labour Congress has declared January 8, 2019, a national day of protest over the delay in processing a new minimum wage for the country.
Labour leaders reached the decision at the NLC National Executive Council meeting, according to a statement by the union’s President, Ayuba Wabba, and …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2CvvOr2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Labour leaders reached the decision at the NLC National Executive Council meeting, according to a statement by the union’s President, Ayuba Wabba, and …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2CvvOr2
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]