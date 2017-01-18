The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has given the Muhammadu Buhari government an ultimatum to implement the N56,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers. NLC factional President, Ayuba Wabba, isn't happy that provision for the new minimum wage wasn't included in the N7.298 trillion Budget proposal for this year. The bill is currently being scrutinized by the National Assembly for approval. Describing the poor workers’ remuneration amidst economic recession as unacceptable, Ayuba argued that the Congress could not guarantee industrial peace if the government failed to raise a tripartite committee for the implementation of a new minimum wage on or before May 1. “The issue of minimum wage remains sacrosanct because by law and practice, the review is due and overdue. I have said clearly that we cannot guarantee any industrial peace any longer if necessary steps are not taken by the government to resolve this issue before the next May Day. This is very clear because as we said, we have sent a formal notice of demand as required by law to the government to try to constitute the committee. Currently, the minimum wage is N19,800 and several governors are owing their workers several months of salary.