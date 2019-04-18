Business NLC insists on review of power sector privatisation – Vanguard News

#1
Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has berated electricity distribution companies in Nigeria on the aegis of Electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs, for the continued imposition of estimated billing on Nigerians.

Ayuba Wabba, NLC President NLC in a communiqué at the end of …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2vbXSLE

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top