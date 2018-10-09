Metro NLC Threatens To Go On Strike For This Reason – Naijaloaded

#1
The Anambra State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday alleged that the workers’ contributory pension funds deducted from their salaries since 2014 is no where to be found.

The NLC Chairman in the state, Mr Jerry Nnubia, stated …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Pv8HAM

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top