The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has urged the Federal Government to declare a two or three-day public holiday so as to enable people travel to cast their vote.
NLC stated this as they expressed disappointment at INEC’s decision to postpone the presidential election last Saturday. …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2GyVRkw
Get More Nigeria Political News
NLC stated this as they expressed disappointment at INEC’s decision to postpone the presidential election last Saturday. …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2GyVRkw
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[43]