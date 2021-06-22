  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Metro NLC vs El-Rufai: Union to RESUME suspended strike – Ladun Liadi’s Blog


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.ladunliadinews.com

NLC vs El-Rufai: Union to RESUME suspended strike | Ladun Liadi's Blog NLC vs El-Rufai: Union to RESUME suspended strike, Elrufai, NLC, Kaduna strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it will resume its suspended industrial action in Kaduna State. The congress directed its State councils and NLC vs El-Rufai: Union to RESUME suspended strike, Elrufai, NLC, Kaduna strike
www.ladunliadinews.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro El-Rufai Does Not Have Power To Declare Me Wanted – NLC President – The Trent
Replies
0
Views
156
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro Photos: Adeboye visits Nasir El-Rufai in Kaduna – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
359
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro El-Rufai dares NLC to return to Kaduna for protest – Premium Times Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
241
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro Strike: We’ve grounded Kaduna – NLC President dares El-Rufai - PM News
Replies
0
Views
421
ese
E
K
Metro El-Rufai receives deployed 300 female soldiers – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
371
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top