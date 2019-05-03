Metro NMA: 2000 health workers leave Nigeria every year – TheCable

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says at least 2000 workers in the health sector leave the country annually. Francis Faduyile, NMA national president, disclosed this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, during the opening ceremony of the association’s 59th annual general conference/delegates meeting themed “Skill Repatriation in the Health Sector: Turning …


Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2PKQtML

