Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has again addressed claims that he has broken his bail notice. Part of his bail conditions given by Justice Binta Nyako was that he was not to grant interviews or be in a gathering of more than 10 persons. Asked if he was not worried that he could be re-arrested , Kanu told PUNCH, that it would be arrogant not to reply questions asked by journalists. He said, “I am replying you. That is what I am doing. I am not giving an interview, I am responding to the question you asked me. “The judge is a very learned fellow. She cannot stop me from speaking.” “Buhari and the DSS have been in multiple breaches of court order after the court order. I wish you can go to the DSS and ask Daura, what is his name? Lawal, whatever his name is, the DSS Director General, why DSS does not obey court orders. “They are the ones flouting the court orders. It’s not me. “What I am doing is entirely legal. You ask me a question and I respond to you because if I keep quiet you see me as a very arrogant fellow.”