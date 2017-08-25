Leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has agreed to suspend the agitation for the secession, insofar as the campaign for restructuring was progressive. The decision came as Arewa youths on Thursday rescind the quit notice given to igbos in the region. Prof. Ben Nwabueze, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on Thursday revealed Kanu’s readiness to drop the quest for the emergence of the Republic of Biafra at a news conference. Nwabueze said Kanu had already committed to suspending the agitation for a separatist state, if the clamour for restructuring “makes appreciable progress”. The legal icon said: “Let me announce to you that Nnamdi Kanu has authorised me to tell Nigerians that if restructuring is progressive, he will persuade his group to suspend the demand for the Republic of Biafra and the plan to disrupt the 2019 general election. “But if the federal government refuses to fairly restructure in line with the people’s aspirations and yearnings, there will be trouble. Nnamdi Kanu will not be the one to cause the trouble. The trouble will be caused by those who are opposing the will of the sovereign people.” - THISDAY