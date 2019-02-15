Politics Nnamdi Kanu calls off election boycott, asks Igbo to vote en masse on Saturday - The Cable

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has called off the election boycott in the south-east region of the country.

In an audio message obtained by TheCable, Kanu also asked the Igbo to come out in their numbers and vote during Saturday’s presidential election.

Kanu had been calling on the Igbo to boycott any election held in Nigeria until the government agrees to a referendum regarding IPOB’s quest for a sovereign state of Biafra.



