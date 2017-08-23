The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari did not mention anything about Fulani herdsmen in his nationwide broadcast. Kanu, who spoke yesterday shortly after his visit to Senator Enyinna Abaribe, said the only interest of President Buhari is Biafra agitation in his first broadcast upon resumption on Monday. He said: “President Buhari spoke; he never mentioned the menace of Fulani herdsmen. His interest was Biafra agitation. It doesn’t work for me. I am a Biafran.” He said Fulani herdsmen were killing Igbo people while the police failed to address the issue. On why he set up Biafra secret service, he said: “I will not do anything that will bring dishonour to my people. There is no reason for people to be afraid of the internal operation of IPOB". President Buhari had during the nationwide broadcast said the government will "reinforce and reinvigorate the fight not only against; · elements of Boko Haram which are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets · kidnappings, farmers versus herdsmen clashes, · in addition to ethnic violence fuelled by political mischief makers. We shall tackle them all". Related: FULL TEXT Of President Buhari's Broadcast