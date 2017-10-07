Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nnamdi Kanu: How IPOB Played Into FG's Hand - Ex-lawyer

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 7, 2017 at 9:58 AM.

  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Senior Special Assistant (Inter-governmental Affairs, Compliance and Electoral Process) to the governor of Enugu State, Vincent Egechukwu Obetta, has revealed how the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) played into the hands of the Federal Government by its hate-filled agitation.

    Mr. Obetta, a former counsel to Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader, stated this in an interview.

    He noted that between September 12 and 17, violent clashes between IPOB members and Nigerian Army troops on Operation Python Dance II resulted in the death of some people, subsequent proscription of IPOB activities by South-East governors and the designation of IPOB as a terrorist organization.

    On the proscription of IPOB by South-East governors, he said he will advise that the voice of reason should prevail in this case. “It is senseless to be legalistic about it against the backdrop of the impending carnage that was staring the South-East governors in the face at the time”.

    He argued that the primary issue should be whether the decision was right at the time, saying the security and welfare of the people should be the primary purpose of government.

    kanuu.JPG

    “That is the basic constitutional duty of the South-East governors is as contained in Chapter II of 1999 constitution.

    To that extent, I salute the governors’ proactive measure that stemmed the tide of an impending massacre in Igboland.

    On the propriety of the Federal Governments’ designation of IPOB as a terrorist organization, “I can authoritatively say that the IPOB played into the hands of the Federal Government. I can recall that when I was counsel to Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB leader), the Federal Government played that card. While we were still at the Magistrate Court, Wuse, contending with the issue of Kanu’s bail, the prosecution surreptitiously went to the Federal High Court and obtained an order to further detain Kanu for another 90 days on the ground that they were investigating his involvement in an act of terrorism,” he said.


    Oct 7, 2017 at 9:58 AM
    Comments