Leader of Nigeria's secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has been threatened by the Nri community in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State for alleged taboo in Nri culture. Eze Obidiegwu Onyesoh, aide to the traditional ruler of Nri community, Chief Ifeanyi Onyesoh, announced the plan to journalists, in Awka, on Thursday. He said the people were angry over Kanu’s alleged misconduct. Onyesoh said Kanu with his wife, Uchechi, and supporters visited the palace of Eze Nri, on July 19, and a shrine against the tradition of the people. He noted Nri ancient Kingdom is the cradle of Igbo civilisation, whose culture is revered in the five southeast states of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Anambra as well as Igbo communities in Delta and Rivers. Onyesoh said on July 18, a day before Kanu’s visit, 12 young people came to the palace of Eze Nri requesting for an appointment with the traditional ruler for Kanu. “I was the person that received them and so I told them to go and come back with a written letter so that they will get official reply from the palace since the delegation looked unusual, in that there was no titled person among them. “At this point they all left and what we saw the next day was Kanu visiting Nri community with a huge crowd of his supporters. He (Kanu) went straight to the house of one Chief Shadrack Mbanefo, a subject to the traditional ruler of Nri. “The feelers we later got was that the said Mbanefo claimed he handed over the `Offo Nri ’, (symbol of royalty) to Kanu, and even allowed Kanu to visit the historic “Ohianwehi forest” revered as “forest of life” by Igbo tradition. “This forest is believed to be the place the first burnt offering was offered by the Jewish Igbo ancestors when they migrated from Israel more than 2,000 years ago,’’ he said. Onyesoh said Nri people considered Kanu’s conduct as a taboo because no high profile visitor entered the community without first visiting the traditional ruler let alone a sacred place without the knowledge of the ruler. He expressed regret that Kanu and his supporters after visiting Mbanefo returned to the entrance gate of the palace and tried to force it open. “It was this unruly conduct that made the traditional ruler to telephone the security agents who responded promptly and dispersed Kanu and his supporters.’’