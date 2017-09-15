The Presidency has stated that the Indigenous People of Biafra was deliberately provoking soldiers to commit acts of violence in order to draw sympathy from the international community. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement on Thursday. Shehu said, “While the military are taking all precautions to observe the rules of engagement, there is a deliberate sinister agenda by IPOB to provoke the soldiers into killing innocent people in retaliation so that Nnamdi Kanu would use the pictures of the victims for international propaganda by accusing the government of ethnic cleansing against the Igbo with the sole purpose of gaining sympathy.” The Presidency has also lambasted a former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, for accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of being a sectional leader. Ezekwesili, who is a Co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls group, had on Wednesday advised Buhari to rise above sectionalism and evacuate the soldiers deployed in the South-East as part of Operation Python Dance 2. According to Shehu, Ezekwesili failed to condemn IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who, he said, had been promoting violence for several months. The President’s spokesman said since the former minister was very active on social media, she should have been using her energy to condemn the IPOB leader but she chose to look the other way.