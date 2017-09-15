Buharis government is evil ... most u force people to be part of u.. one Nigeria is it by force. Buhari ordered the military to kill.. does IPOB go with guns.. please answer.. were the causing unrest... answer me... his case is still at the court.. why invading his home.. Is this military rule.. nobody is talking.. say the truth the media.. stop hiding.. 1914 amalgamation can still be disintegrated.

Click to expand...