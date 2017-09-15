Submit Post Advertise

Nnamdi Kanu-led IPOB Provoking Army to Kill - Presidency

Sep 15, 2017

    The Presidency has stated that the Indigenous People of Biafra was deliberately provoking soldiers to commit acts of violence in order to draw sympathy from the international community.

    The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement on Thursday.

    Shehu said, “While the military are taking all precautions to observe the rules of engagement, there is a deliberate sinister agenda by IPOB to provoke the soldiers into killing innocent people in retaliation so that Nnamdi Kanu would use the pictures of the victims for international propaganda by accusing the government of ethnic cleansing against the Igbo with the sole purpose of gaining sympathy.”

    The Presidency has also lambasted a former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, for accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of being a sectional leader.

    Ezekwesili, who is a Co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls group, had on Wednesday advised Buhari to rise above sectionalism and evacuate the soldiers deployed in the South-East as part of Operation Python Dance 2.

    According to Shehu, Ezekwesili failed to condemn IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who, he said, had been promoting violence for several months.

    The President’s spokesman said since the former minister was very active on social media, she should have been using her energy to condemn the IPOB leader but she chose to look the other way.
     
    RemmyAlex, Sep 15, 2017
    Buharis government is evil ... most u force people to be part of u.. one Nigeria is it by force. Buhari ordered the military to kill.. does IPOB go with guns.. please answer.. were the causing unrest... answer me... his case is still at the court.. why invading his home.. Is this military rule.. nobody is talking.. say the truth the media.. stop hiding.. 1914 amalgamation can still be disintegrated.
     
    andysofine8135, Sep 15, 2017
    What about the Guns, arms and ambition, the Secret service from the other end and the daring of the Nigerian army.

    When you have a point and your point is valid and good, while not take it HOME. Why not channel your grievances in an intellectual manner.

    Must we allow our people killed because of our selfish interest?
     
    RemmyAlex, Sep 15, 2017
    "I will go to Abuja, and when am coming home I will bring Buhari's head"Nnamdi Kanu.

    " If they don't give us Biafra, there will be nothing left breathing in that zoo called Nigeria" Nnamdi Kanu.

    "Its either Biafra or death" Nnamdi Kanu.
    "If they don't give us a date for referendum, there will be no election in Anambra or any part of Biafra land" Nnamdi Kanu.

    " It is clear that the only language the zoo called Nigeria understands is war and death and we are ready for war" Nnamdi Kanu.

    "From today forward, I put the protection of Biafra land in the hands of the Biafra Security Services" Nnamdi Kanu.(no wonder ipob started collecting Taxes)

    " If the zoo Army enters Biafra land, they will die" Nnamdi Kanu.
    "Buhari is a mad man" Nnamdi Kanu.

    "I call on all Igbo's who have the know how to manufacture bombs, arms and ammunitions to come forward, we need to take this war to the zoo ( via Biafra radio). Nnamdi Kanu.

    He publicly made the above statements and even more, some of us didn't think he went too far, nor caution him or publicly denounce what he is doing.
     
    RemmyAlex, Sep 15, 2017
