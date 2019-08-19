JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Nnamdi Kanu places N1m bounty on overseas traveling schedule of South-East govs – Vanguard News

#1
The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to reward anyone with useful information on overseas traveling schedule of South-East governors and other Igbo leaders.

“So if you are working in any Government House in Southeast …

kanu.JPG

Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Zc5Ocv

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top