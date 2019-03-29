The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that there is a gang up against him, members of his group and the Biafra struggle.
Kanu, who hasn’t been seen in the country since Operation Python Dance II over a year ago, made the allegation …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2uAPsNA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Kanu, who hasn’t been seen in the country since Operation Python Dance II over a year ago, made the allegation …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2uAPsNA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]