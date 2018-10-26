Politics Nnamdi Kanu should be ignored despite ‘hell’ threat, says Poll – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
After the reappearance of the Nigerian separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, 13 months after he disappeared with whereabouts unknown, Nigerians say the Federal Government should ignore him.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said in a recent broadcast on …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2PrVlsi

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top