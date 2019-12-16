The monthly spending by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) surged by 7.46 per cent to reach N535.4 billion in August.
This, the corporation said in its August Monthly Financial and Operational Report (MFOR) released yesterday, is almost at par with the revenues made in the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/36zXvuQ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
This, the corporation said in its August Monthly Financial and Operational Report (MFOR) released yesterday, is almost at par with the revenues made in the …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/36zXvuQ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[94]